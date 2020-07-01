UCT student says Orangerie Estate body corporate 'racially profiled me’

Cape Town - A photographer and final-year UCT student has alleged he has been the victim of racial profiling at Orangerie Estate in Gardens by members of the body corporate. Onele Jamjam, 23, said the police had been called by the body corporate during an incident at a residence in Orange Street, Gardens on June 15. “The incident occurred two weeks ago, when I tried to get permission to have people over for work as I am a musician and run a recording studio. "I decided to take my studio equipment and all of my recording equipment and set up my workstation at a friend’s house,” Jamjam said. “Upon my return from my friend’s house, his car was involved in an accident which ruined the car’s tyre.

"It was 1am, so we decided that it was better for him to spend the night in my apartment as there were no Ubers available at that time.”

Shortly after entering the building, he was told the police had been called because he had committed an illegal act, he said. Police arrived at the scene but no arrests were made.

“The body corporate at the Orangerie have been dismissive and aren’t taking accountability for their racial profiling and prejudices,” Jamjam said.

However, the body corporate denied his allegations.

In a letter sent to Jamjam, body corporate member Ruan Terblanche apologised for the incident and said: “lt was not my intention to call the police on you as someone who had broken the law, but for the police to rather make the decision as to whether your friend could stay with you, as I did not think I had the authority do so on my own.”

Orangerie Body Corporate chairman Dale Smith said: “The trustees were not contactable on the night in question. As Ruan did not feel he had the authority to make such a decision himself, going against the lockdown regulations and instructions received from the body corporate and managing agent, he called the police to act as an independent arbiter and make the decision for him.

"lt is for this reason that you did not receive a written warning, as the trustees agree with you in that you did not break the law.”

Jamjam said: “This has got to the point where the black security guards scrutinise us black tenants, whereas white tenants have had guests on multiple occasions and not been reprimanded, but when dealing with black people or people of colour, biases are evident through the manner in which the body corporate and Pam Golding treat the tenants of colour.”

Another resident, Nathan Mngomezulu, said: "This is pure harassment, especially when the people who acted out against the victim are refusing to engage with any person of colour, especially the victim they called the police on.”

Mngomezulu has been a resident at Orangerie since February, 2019.

