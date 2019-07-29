Students study the past architecture honours students’ work that was displayed at the District Six Museum Homecoming Centre. Photo: Michael Hammond/UCT/Supplied

Cape Town - Students at UCT’s School of Architecture, Planning and Geometrics are busy exploring ways of re-conceptualising District Six, while accommodating the ongoing restitution process and residents’ ultimate return to the neighbourhood. This year, students participated in the Cape Town Spatial Justice Laboratory: Writing/Righting the City Otherwise, a multidisciplinary partnership between the School of Architecture, Planning and Geomatics, the District Six Museum, and the Spatial Justice in the Postcolony: Legacies of the Nomos of Apartheid research project.

The previous honours projects on display in the exhibition proposed introducing a combination of housing options, which included one- and two-bedroom units, to suit residents’ financial commitments. They also explored introducing the community to “vertical streets”, in a bid to replicate life on the streets of District Six before the forced removals.

According to Professor Jaco Barnard- Naudé, co-director of the UCT Centre for Rhetoric Studies and professor of jurisprudence in the department of private law, the lab aimed to assist students in designing transformative buildings for District Six through which the community could be re- imagined, while meeting the imperative of restitution.

Professor of Architecture, Iain Low, said the project represented a speculation of a re-imagined District Six, built on the pre-existent social and physical fabric of the district.

Before they began, he said, students had to contemplate, and answer in architectural form, a single question: “How might we live - together?”

This year the laboratory invited students to present a mix of ideas on some of the best ways to rebuild and develop District Six.

According to Barnard-Naudé, the laboratory used a range of interventions to enable and deliver a transfer in knowledge.

One multipronged approach to this project was titled “Theatre of the Everyday: A Home for All”. The project adapted the brief from its social housing format to include recreational facilities, community businesses and student housing.

It combined the traditional with the alternatively modern, and encompassed memories of the district that included the Klopse and other cultural performances that featured prominently in residents’ everyday life.

At the moment, the District Six Working Committee is locked in a battle with the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform over its failure to provide restitution to District Six claimants since 1998.

Former rural development and land reform minister Maite Nkoana- Mashabane said it would eventually cost R11billion to develop District Six.

Nkoana-Mashabane said the department would only be able to contribute R351million.

