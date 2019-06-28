UCT is under fire after three of its sub-wardens (who look after the residences) took it to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). Picture: Ian Landsberg/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Cape Town - UCT is under fire after three of its sub-wardens (who look after the residences) took it to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) this week. A sub-warden, who did not want to be named, said they had been involved in an eight-month long battle with UCT student housing after an appeal against their appointments.

She said they had taken the matter to the CCMA for arbitration because UCT was not interested in resolving the matter during the mediation stage.

She said that in September there was an appeal against their appointments on the basis of a procedural flaw. One member of the committee (residence supervisor) objected to their appointment. The sub-warden said the supervisor never attended the interviews because she did not have transport at night.

She said the director of student housing, Grant Willis, dealt with the appeal and made a decision after consulting the Human Resources and Employee Relations, stating there was “no flaw in the process and the non-attendance of the residence supervisor was not material enough to warrant a reconvening of the interview process”.

“We had reasonable expectation that our contracts would be full-term contracts (10 months) as a final decision had been made in our favour, and our line manager (the warden) had informed us we would receive our full-term contracts. However, UCT sent us three-month contracts, expiring on March 31, and requested we sign and return them in three days’ time.”

She said they were made to sign, but did not think UCT would not extend their contracts. “We were told we were given fixed-term contracts so as to give student housing adequate time to deal with the appeal.

“It came to light that the residence supervisor lied in a meeting with student housing, saying she was not invited, not even consulted. It was proved she was consulted, and had even said she had no problem with the candidates. Despite all this, UCT decided to reconstitute the interview process in April (seven months later).”

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the university reached an agreement at the CCMA in which student housing would appoint the sub-wardens to the positions for the duration they had applied for, which was until November. It was agreed an investigation by an external party would be undertaken into the process for appointing sub-wardens.

[email protected]