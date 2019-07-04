Denis Goldberg Photo: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The University of Cape Town (UCT) has announced it will award an honorary doctorate, DScEng (honoris causa), to Denis Goldberg at a graduation ceremony on July 12. UCT's Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng said this was in recognition of his courageous and selfless role in the anti-apartheid struggle over decades, which saw him becoming one of the central figures in the liberation of the country.

"Mr Goldberg is considered a moral beacon for the new South Africa," Phakeng said.

She said UCT’s Development and Alumni Department will, as part of their Distinguished Alumni Speaker Series, host a special screening of a documentary featuring Goldberg, "Life is Wonderful: Mandela’s Unsung Heroes", on July 18 from 17:00 to 21:00.

"As a UCT alumnus, Goldberg represents the very best of this institution’s values and culture. We are pleased that the university will bestow an honorary doctorate on a person of his calibre," Phakeng said.

Goldberg was born in Cape Town in 1933 and completed his basic education in Observatory and proceeded to study at UCT, where he graduated in 1955 with a BSc in civil engineering.

He was an anti-apartheid activist and a member of the Modern Youth Society, he served the Congress of Democrats as treasurer and chairperson at various times and was active on an organising committee for the Congress of the People.

Talking about Golberg, Phakeng said his political activism led to his dismissal from his job on the South African Railways and in 1960, "he was detained for four months and declared a banned person. Three years later he joined Umkhonto weSizwe as a technical officer and worked on the plan for Operation Mayibuye".

She said later in the year he was arrested at Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia and, following the Rivonia Trial, was sentenced to four terms of life imprisonment in 1964.

As the only white person convicted, he was isolated from his comrades and imprisoned in Pretoria.

"During his imprisonment, he obtained a degree in public administration (1969), a BA (1975) and a degree in library science (1981). He was finally released from prison in 1985".

After his release, Phakeng said Goldberg served in the London Mission of the ANC as spokesperson until 1994. He returned to SA in 2002 and served as a special advisor to two successive ministers of Water Affairs.

She said despite the multiple influential positions Goldberg held in the state and party, he has always retained the ability to be deeply critical of those transgressing what he sees as the core values of the ruling party. He has been a fierce critic of “state capture” by external forces, and of the degrading of the moral stature of the party he joined as a young man – for which he said he was prepared to die.

She said throughout his life he has been fearless in speaking truth to power.

"Golberg has made substantial contributions to civil society, most notably by serving as director of the development organisation Community HEART (Health, Education and Reconstruction Training) in London between 1994 and 2002, and now as honorary president".

"He established the Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust in 2016. The core project of the Trust is the establishment of the House of Hope Art and Culture Education Centre in Hout Bay as a place where children from the local communities can come together to dream, to grow, to learn and to enrich their lives," she said.

