UCT, UWC and CPUT announces return of their full-fledged annual open day

Cape Town - After almost three years of virtual and minimised versions of popular open days, the University of Cape Town (UCT), the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) have announced the return of their in-person student information day. UCT’s open day, traditionally held at the university’s upper campus annually, is aimed at facilitating prospective students the opportunity to explore the famed tertiary institute’s broad range of undergraduate study options.

According to UCT’s current interim vice-chancellor emeritus Professor Daya Reddy, “recent events in South Africa and around the world over the last few years have taught us all that life holds many uncertainties". Reddy said: “We must be prepared to adjust to change, to lead ourselves and work with others through every new challenge, and even to turn a challenge around to create an opportunity. Studying at UCT enables students to be equipped adequately to adapt to our constantly changing world.” As an institution, UCT has committed to leading in changing the world for the better, as well as to unleash human potential to create a fair and just society, Reddy said.

The annual UCT Open Day will be held on Saturday from 10am until 3pm and high school learners in Grades 10, 11 and 12, families and teachers are all encouraged to attend. The university’s various faculties, academic departments and support departments are set to participate in the Open Day, and according to UCT, the day’s events will include interactive displays by academic departments, information about financial assistance and exposure to some of the facilities on campus. Meanwhile, applications for undergraduate admission in 2024 opened on April 3 and will close on July 31. For the 2024 academic year, UCT has the capacity to enrol 4 200 first-year students.

UCT spokesperson Thami Nkwanyane said UCT is a community of exceptionally talented students, teachers and researchers and a wide range of professional, administrative support and service staff, all of whom are committed to helping change this world for the better. “The university’s vision is to be an inclusive, research-intensive African university that addresses the challenges of our time with cutting-edge teaching, research and facilities. As a university, UCT is committed to promoting transformation, working tirelessly to guarantee the sustainability of the institution, and ensuring excellence. “UCT is currently the top-rated university in Africa and one of the top-rated universities in the world. In addition to providing excellent teaching, UCT encourages students to build their leadership and service skills.

“Students can participate in the many volunteer projects taking place in the local communities, become active members of the 100+ societies and over 40 sports clubs on campus, or serve in student governance,” Nkwanyane said. The UWC Annual Open Day, managed by the Student Enrolment Management Unit (SEMU), is making its return and is aimed at high school learners in Grades 10, 11 and 12, their families and teachers. This event presents an ideal opportunity to explore the vast range of undergraduate study options that UWC offers.

“In 2023 it will be an in-person event again (after online events during the Covid-19 pandemic), and we look forward to welcoming you onto our campuses,” a statement reads. The 2023 UWC Open Day will take place on Saturday, 13 May 2023, from 9am - 3pm. Meanwhile the CPUT Open Day for 2024 course offerings will also take place at the Bellville campus on Saturday, 13 May 2023.