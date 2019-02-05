An incident where University of Cape Town (UCT) Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, was allegedly threatened is being investigated. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - An incident where University of Cape Town (UCT) Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, was allegedly threatened while on her way to her office is currently being investigated. On Tuesday morning, February 5, Professor Phakeng took to Twitter where she shared news of the incident, and that she was safe:

"My heart is beating fast, i am sweating &angry! Thanks to the person who threatened me this morning as I was walking from my car to my office. I refuse to waste UCT money on a driver or bodyguard. Go ahead & do what you want. NB: It’s not a white person (sic)."

She added: "Thank you. My day is not stolen, I am fine and conrinuing as if nothing ever happened (sic)."

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said that they have noted the issue with deep concern, and it has been escalated to campus security for investigation.



"The incident has been immediately escalated to the university’s Campus Protection Services (CPS) and is being investigated. UCT condemns this incident as we would any safety and security incident involving staff or students on our campuses.

"CPS has measures in place to ensure the safety of all staff and students on campus. These include uniformed staff patrolling the campus, and the appropriate equipment installed to enhance security. CPS operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from six service centres on our campuses," Moholola said.

"CPS has also been working closely with our neighbouring police stations to ask for the necessary resources to ensure that staff and students are able to come to and leave our campuses safely.

"The devastating reality is that crime is a daily issue for too many South Africans and UCT is committed to working with the South African Police Services to address the daily realities of crime but also through our research how we can improve the many aspects related to safety and security."

Support poured out for Professor Phakeng, with many staff members and university students wishing her well.

Professor Pierre de Vos said: "So sorry to hear. Stay safe."

Brendan Manca: "As UCT alumnus, parent of UCT students etc. Please have a bodyguard and driver. It’s money well spent by UCT. Stay safe."

Oupa Pappas: Pls get a driver and bodyguard for you to be safe. You are one of the few Leaders who take rational financial decisions that benefit a lot of people. We can’t afford to lose you."

Irvin Pooe: "No weapon formed against you shall prosper. He is pure evil and he won’t get away with it. We shall pray for such don’t worry."

