UCT wants proposals on new names for buildings, spaces ‘to reflect African identity’

Cape Town - The University of Cape Town (UCT) has called on its student, staff and alumni community to propose the renaming of new buildings and other spaces, that will reflect its African identity and values. The University Naming Committee (UNC), previously the Naming of Buildings Committee (NOBC), is accepting proposals for new names or suggestions and motivations for a revision of existing names of university physical and virtual spaces.

In its statement, UCT Council Chair Norman Arendse on behalf of the UNC, said that the names associated with the university should reflect its African identity and commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and academic excellence. Submissions can be made in two categories; namely the naming of physical spaces such as buildings, laboratories, lecture halls, theatres, libraries, gardens, and other physical spaces within the university premises, and, second, naming of virtual spaces which include virtual classrooms, online platforms, research centres, digital archives, and other virtual spaces. Criteria for submissions include: Relevance; Inclusivity and diversity; African identity, Contributions and legacy; Historical significance; Ethics and sensitivity; Originality; and, Academic excellence.

Submissions must include the submitter’s full name, affiliation with UCT, proposed name or suggestion for revision, and rationale for the proposed name or revision. A deadline has been set for October 4, and submissions should be emailed to n[email protected]. No late submission will be considered. UCT spokesperson, Elijah Moholola, said as part of the procedure, the UNC will finalise a list of names and disseminate it for comment and then submit the proposed names to council for approval.