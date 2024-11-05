UCT’s PACK: Transforming healthcare in the Global South

Cape Town - In an era where healthcare systems across the globe are grappling with complex challenges, the University of Cape Town (UCT) is stepping up to the plate with innovative solutions. UCT is pioneering transformative healthcare solutions across the Global South through its innovative Practical Approach to Care Kit (PACK).

Developed by UCT’s Knowledge Translation Unit (KTU), PACK is a powerful clinical decision support tool that equips primary healthcare professionals with the resources to make informed, evidence-based decisions about a wide range of common medical conditions. Co-author Dr Ruth Cornick, knowledge translation practitioner at UCT’s KTU, says with primary healthcare systems globally facing mounting challenges, such as increased co-morbidities, changing climate-driven disease patterns, and infectious disease outbreaks, PACK offers a critical lifeline. “Used widely in South Africa as Adult Primary Care and in Ethiopia as the Ethiopian Primary Healthcare Clinical Guidelines (EPHCG), PACK is now expanding in Brazil and Indonesia, demonstrating its adaptable and far-reaching impact.

“Four recent papers in BMJ Global Health showcase PACK’s role in supporting sustainable, quality primary care in diverse settings,” Cornick said. Cornick explains: “These papers reveal PACK’s resilience across varied healthcare environments. From managing chronic conditions over time to responding flexibly to infectious outbreaks, PACK is built to address the multifaceted needs of patients and healthcare systems alike.” UCT’s KTU leader Professor Lara Fairall notes: “These papers document PACK’s enduring presence in health systems across multiple countries and its responsiveness to new healthcare demands, making it a transformative tool for primary care globally.”

Through PACK, UCT continues to demonstrate leadership in healthcare innovation, improving patient outcomes and empowering primary healthcare workers across the Global South. Cornick also added that initiatives like PACK exemplify UCT’s Vision 2030 goal to ‘Unleash Human Potential to Create a Fair and Just Society.’ “By addressing critical healthcare needs across diverse communities, PACK empowers health workers to provide equitable, high-quality care, bridging gaps in healthcare access across the Global South.