UIF officials to brief Western Cape legislature committee on 123 complaints received

Cape Town - The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will this morning, Wednesday, brief the standing committee committee on finance, economic opportunities and tourism on the progress achieved so far responding to the 123 complaints submitted by residents of the province. The submissions were forwarded to the UIF by the committee following the legislature’s public consultation with residents on their experiences of the UIF Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief scheme (TERS).

During a meeting to prepare for today’s session, which will run from 8am to noon, committee chairperson Deidré Baartman said: “We have sent submissions received to the UIF and have requested that they respond to each individual request for assistance and complaint received by the committee. “Previously, we noted a lack of compliance from some businesses in registering their employees for UIF-related benefits. “We also saw delays in UIF payments, leading to tension between businesses and employees.

“Government must not allow this to happen, especially in such a fragile economic environment.” Today’s hearing is specifically related to Covid-19 TERS funding, however there are some of the public who contacted the department directly but copied the committee in on the communication. In May a report from the department on UIF showed that the Western Cape’s companies were the second biggest recipients of the UIF-Covid-19 TERS.

A total of R59.2 billion was paid to 267 428 employers nationally for the benefit of 5.3 million employees. Of this, 54 981 from the Western Cape were granted R10.4 billion for the benefit of 1.1 million employees. Only Gauteng had higher numbers than the Western Cape.