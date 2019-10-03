Uitsig High pupils already relocated to St Andrews Secondary, Ravensmead High









Uitsig High School has for many years been plagued by vandalism, theft and violence, its governing body says. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla Cape Town - The Uitsig High School site is to be handed back to the provincial department of public works, after the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) accommodated its pupils and permanent teachers at nearby schools. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, said the pupils and educators from Uitsig were already attending at St Andrews Secondary and Ravensmead High. Last week, the school shut its doors to teaching and learning following the Constitutional Court dismissal of the appeal by the parents and activists against Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s decision to close it. Hammond said St Andrews accommodated 22 pupils from Grade 8 and 24 from Grade 9, whereas, Ravensmead accommodated 12 pupils from Grade 10 and one pupil from Grade 11. Lionel Adriaanse, who was supporting the fight to keep the school open, said he was interested in tracking the progress of the pupils.

Former chairperson for the Uitsig school governing body, Sharon Koeberg said they had no choice but to let the school close.

She said her child Justin, a pupil, was now accommodated at Ravensmead, hoping to pass his Grade 10.

“I cannot complain so far. I am just waiting for at least one or two months to see the progress of my child,” Koeberg said.

Justin said they started two days ago at their new schools, and were already feeling welcomed by their teachers and peers.

The department deployed security guards to Uitsig High last month following vandalism and a fire.

Lorraine Botha, DA MPL, said after a long court battle, Uitsig High was effectively closed on September 20.

Unfortunately, on Saturday following the date, “the administration block was set alight which led to a vandalism spree by community members where valuable equipment was stolen”.

