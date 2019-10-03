WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, said the pupils and educators from Uitsig were already attending at St Andrews Secondary and Ravensmead High.
Last week, the school shut its doors to teaching and learning following the Constitutional Court dismissal of the appeal by the parents and activists against Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s decision to close it.
Hammond said St Andrews accommodated 22 pupils from Grade 8 and 24 from Grade 9, whereas, Ravensmead accommodated 12 pupils from Grade 10 and one pupil from Grade 11.
Lionel Adriaanse, who was supporting the fight to keep the school open, said he was interested in tracking the progress of the pupils.