The academics met in Cape Town on Monday with the Moravian Church over the redevelopment of the community. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - With the rebuilding of the houses in Wupperthal, where a devastating fire last year destroyed buildings, academics from Birmingham City University in the UK will also be looking at the education of the children in the community. The academics met in Cape Town on Monday with the Moravian Church over the redevelopment of the community. During the meeting they decided that the 53 houses which burnt down would be rebuilt. Other areas to be redeveloped were identified, including health care for the elderly, tourism development and job creation, agricultural development and water management, resource management and educational development.

Fruitful Futures director Matt Stokes, who has been working with the community, said: “Elderly health care is important because Wupperthal has a big ageing community. The educational development will focus on teaching teachers new teaching methods and internet connectivity.

“Once they are in Wupperthal they will be able to see the exact requirements for the project. And the church has welcomed the initiative.

“To rebuild and restore the houses we will be approaching the private sector and raising funds for building materials,” Stokes said.

In December last year Wupperthal’s town hall, the school’s boarding house and 55 homes were destroyed in the fire. People who lost their homes are staying with friends and family in Wupperthal.

