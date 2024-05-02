UK drug duo mom and son lose their bid for freedom

Cape Town - A UK mom and son accused of selling drugs and then fleeing to South Africa to avoid prosecution have lost their bids for freedom. After months of hearings at district courts in Cape Town, the mom, Caroline Sevier and son, Callum Gower, have been remanded in custody as they continue to fight their extradition.

The duo were bust by the Hawks and Interpol earlier this year for allegedly fleeing their home in Sussex, while facing a string of drug charges. According to a statement by the Chief Crown Prosecutor, the information compiled in the extradition application dates back to June 2020, when a warrant of arrest was first issued for Gower. He and his mother are accused of running drug dens in Hastings and face charges dating back to 2014.

During raids at his home, police confiscated £23 075 (about R536 400) in cash and drugs valued at £400000. Sevier was stopped by police in March 2014 while driving her blue Vauxhall Astra and police seized a set of keys in her possession. When they arrived at the house, they discovered a massive stash of hidden drugs including dagga, MDMA and cocaine. Gower was bust in Constantia while Sevier was arrested at her home in Sea Point and they appeared in the Wynberg and Cape Town magistrate’s courts respectively.

Their bail applications have since been opposed by the State, which outlined that Gower is a flight risk. In his application submitted by advocate Bruce Hendricks, Gower claimed he is not a flight risk and said UK authorities had a weak case. The application reads: “There is no direct evidence linking me to the illegal substances found and the Crown relies on circumstantial evidence. Specifically in respect of the ‘cocaine’ found at the one premise.”