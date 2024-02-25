Umbhoxo, Making Rugby an Afrikan Game: A history of black rugby

‘Umbhoxo, Making Rugby an Afrikan Game’, not only seeks to correct the myth that black Africans started to play rugby or were introduced to the sport 30 years ago when South Africa gained independence, but also tells a tale of how this sport helped many Africans escape the harsh realities of colonialism and apartheid. The book is a collaborative work by Philani Nongogo, Bantu Siwisa, Hendrik Snyders, and Mzukisi Twala. In terms of Nongogo’s Master’s thesis that he submitted in 2003, it turns to a historical analysis of the history of black Africans in rugby since the 1820’s.

Nongogo said the book traced the history of black rugby to 1820. “A whopping 202 years of relative silence, invisibility, and the systematic denial of a strong tradition. During this period, it was augmented by the church, foreign religious organisations, and mission schools as part of the colonial project,” said Nongogo. “We learn from the book that mission schools and colleges, since the arrival of Europeans, rugby spread in the Eastern Cape, and many of its alumni became prime figures in the countrywide diffusion of the sport.

The book narrates that not only was rugby a refuge for black players to escape the harsh realities of oppression, but it was also used to organise political activities to galvanise support against the apartheid government. The book reminds readers about the likes of Louis Leo Mtshizina, the then president of the South African Coloured Rugby Football Board (SACRFB), who was sentenced to Robben Island for his political activities that used the sport to fight the injustices of apartheid. Mtshizina was Steve Tshwete’s lawyer and another freedom fighter who was also sentenced to Robben Island, becoming the founding president of the Robben Island Rugby Board in 1972. Tshwete later became a rugby administrator in the new South Africa and worked very hard to transform rugby in the country.

It is evident from the book that black people were actively involved in rugby. “Rugby was not just a sport for our people but a mechanism that our forefathers used to prove to their colonisers that they are also civilised men; like them, they can also play the sport; all they wanted was to be treated equally,” Nongogo said. He said this book seeks to put it on record that black people were involved in rugby for long before 1994.