UN review of Equatorial Guinea could spark hope for detained SA engineers

Cape Town - As the human rights record of Equatorial Guinea is being examined by the UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group for the fourth time, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) in South Africa said they would continue to call for the release of two engineers imprisoned in that country. The working group’s process began on Monday and recommendations will be made to Equatorial Guinea on November 15.

The UPR is a UN mechanism that evaluates the human rights records of all member states every four-and-ahalf years. During this review, member states assess each country’s human rights practices, identifying areas for improvement and providing recommendations. The UPR promotes accountability by encouraging states to address systemic issues and improve human rights protections. Last week, the families of Peter Huxham, a dual UK and South African citizen, and Frik Potgieter, a South African, carried out a protest at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where the Africa Energy Week was being held, as they called for the release of their loved ones.

The men were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Equatorial Guinea just two days after South African courts seized the luxury super yacht belonging to Equatorial Guinea Vice-President Teodore Nguema Obiang Mangue, the president’s son. They have been held for nearly 21 months. Chrispin Phiri, Dirco spokesperson in Minister Ronald Lamola’s office, said they were in constant talks in an effort to secure the release of the two men. He added that the intervention of the UN was vital.

“The South African government continues to be seized with the matter and has undertaken several diplomatic initiatives to secure the unconditional release of Peter Huxham and Frik Potgieter,” he said. “These initiatives have included sending a presidential envoy, the working visit of former minister Dr Naledi Pandor, the recent meeting on the margins of UNGA79 between Minister Ronald Lamola and his Equatorial Guinea counterpart, Minister Simeon Angue. “The South African ambassador in Equatorial Guinea, Ms Nolufefe Dwabayo also met Vice-President Teodoro Obiang Mangue last month and reiterated on behalf of President Ramaphosa and the government, the country’s plea for the unconditional and immediate release of the two South Africans to return home to their families.

“The government will spare no effort and will continue to apply various diplomatic steps to secure the unconditional release of the two South Africans. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation works closely with other parties, including SBM Offshore, the Netherlands-based company which employs the two South Africans.” Dani Cohen, spokesperson for the families, said: “We don’t know if Frik and Peter’s case will be raised, and the families will not be commenting on the UNPR right now, but certainly the country’s overall human rights record might be of interest to you, especially since the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, on 1 July this year, issued a formal opinion on Frik and Peter’s case, deeming their detention arbitrary and unlawful, and requesting their immediate release.” [email protected]