Uncommitted USDG funds report not correct









"It is worth noting that the USDG funding is managed not only on actual expenditure but also on committed funding." Picture Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA) Archives In the story “City of Cape Town bids to roll over R117m of unspent R178m grant” (Friday, September 27), some key corrections are required: The story claims, among others, poor planning and noncompliance as the reason for the 4% uncommitted funds of a R1.48 billion Urban Settlements Development Grant (USDG) to the City of Cape Town in the 2018/19 financial year. This is not correct. The actual City report notes (which the newspaper sent as an attachment with the enquiry) that for the 2019/20 financial year (a different financial year) the City would have to avoid risks such as poor planning, anti-social behaviour (gangsterism, for instance) and non-compliance which could affect spending performance. However, the newspaper cites these factors as the reason for the 4% uncommitted funds of the 2018/19 USDG.

The City expenditure report clearly states these factors as risks for the current 2019/20 financial year (and not the reason for the 4% uncommitted funds in 2018/19). These risks are being addressed.

It is worth noting that the USDG funding is managed not only on actual expenditure, but also on committed funding, which is rolled over provided that the City provides adequate proof to the National Treasury that the funds have been committed.

* Alderman Ian Neilson, Executive Deputy Mayor.

Cape Argus reporter, Marvin Charles responds:

In my initial query, one of the questions dealt with challenges and risks the City encountered when trying to spend this money.

Instead of being transparent and offering readers (who are also ratepayers) a detailed response, the City gave a one-sentence reply.

It is disingenous of the City to now take issue with how we reported on this matter.