In the story “City of Cape Town bids to roll over R117m of unspent R178m grant” (Friday, September 27), some key corrections are required:
The story claims, among others, poor planning and noncompliance as the reason for the 4% uncommitted funds of a R1.48 billion Urban Settlements Development Grant (USDG) to the City of Cape Town in the 2018/19 financial year.
This is not correct.
The actual City report notes (which the newspaper sent as an attachment with the enquiry) that for the 2019/20 financial year (a different financial year) the City would have to avoid risks such as poor planning, anti-social behaviour (gangsterism, for instance) and non-compliance which could affect spending performance.
However, the newspaper cites these factors as the reason for the 4% uncommitted funds of the 2018/19 USDG.