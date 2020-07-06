Undertakers not compliant with Covid-19 fatalities guidelines digging their own graves

he guidelines for cultural and religious practices in managing Covid-19 fatalities have been developed in consultation with faith-based organisations (FBOs) and other groups.

The head of the provincial cabinet’s Inter-Ministerial Committee on Faith Based Organisations, Ivan Meyer, said: “During this unprecedented time of bereavement, we also urge all to adhere to the provincial guide and national funeral regulations and strongly encourage reporting non-compliant undertakers to their relevant municipal offices.”

Meyer said: “Together with our FBO Network we offer bereavement and psycho-social support through our department of social development to all those we serve.”

A spokesperson for the faith-based organisations secretariat, Stacy McLean, said: “As the number of fatalities increases across the province due to Covid-19, the province, through the Department of Local Government and in consultation with our FBO Network and various stakeholders, developed a provincial guide to cultural and religious practices in managing Covid-19 deaths.”

McLean said: “The guide comprehensively elaborates on steps to follow in cases of Covid-19 deaths in a government facility and in the community (at home); outlines the Covid-19 Provincial Funeral Policy inclusive of the legal framework for managing Covid-19 deaths and provides more information on the handling of confirmed or suspected Covid-19 dead.”

McLean said: “We acknowledge the exceptional work done by our religious leaders during the Covid-19 lockdown period, as we continue to engage in our joint efforts to combat this pandemic.”

“If psycho-social support is needed please do not hesitate to contact us on our hotline number 0800220250 to be connected to your nearest local office or visit https://www.westerncape.gov.za/dept/social-development.

“For additional support, contact the bereavement helpline on 0829255938 or 0798726408,” said McLean.

The guide to cultural and religious practices in managing Covid-19 deaths can be found on https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/resources. In May the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape issued a statement on travel protocols between them following a meeting to discuss solutions to improve management of travelling, transportation of bodies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

[email protected]