Undertakers voice fears over lack of training in handling corpses of Covid-19 dead

Caper Town - Undertakers are concerned that they lack the training and know-how to deal with bodies of people that have died of Covid-19.

Unicity Funeral Directors Association, deputy secretary Luthando Gqamana, a director of Nothemba Funerals, said: “As undertakers in the Western Cape, we feel as if we have not been consulted nor trained on how to deal with Covid-19 corpses, even though we are regarded as essential workers and remove the bodies from the hospitals.”

Deo Gloria Funeral Services director Kenny McDillon said none of the undertakers in the Western Cape received training from the Emergency Medical and Forensic Pathology Services.

He said the government must identify a separate hospital to be used by those who died of the disease. “Anybody who is removed must be kept at that hospital and any undertaker who removed a Covid-19 corpse either from home or hospital must be stored there.”

South African Funeral Practitioners Association deputy chairperson Xoliswa Badashe said the government must avail funds to bury people who died with Covid-19 because within no time even funeral policies are not going to survive. “Already people are unable to pay their policies because they are not working.”