Cape Town - A man was shot dead and three others wounded, one an 8-year-old, during a suspected robbery in Goodwood. The four victims were attacked on the corner of Voortrekker Road and Hamilton Street.

Unidentified shooters fled on foot and have been at large since Thursday night. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Goodwood police are investigating a murder and four attempted murder cases following a shooting incident on Thursday at about 8pm on the corner of Voortrekker (Road) and Hamilton Street, where a 31-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded, and three victims, aged between 8 and 25, injured. “The injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The motive of the shooting appears to be robbery. Suspects fled the scene on foot.”

Goodwood councillor Cecile Janse van Rensburg said she had been made aware of the incident. “Regarding the shooting incident in Voortrekker Road on Thursday, I believe we should leave it to the authorities like the SAPS to do their investigation. “I didn’t ask the police about the progress of the case or the motive for the shooting. We are letting the police follow up all leads and if it’s possible they can take the case to court.

“Obviously one cannot ignore that it happened, it is a concern. Every one of us has a role to play in safety and security in general and that includes the public. Unfortunately, we’ve come to that situation in our country where each of us has to take responsibility for our safety and security because our law-enforcement agencies are under pressure. I will stay abreast as the case progresses and I will stay in contact with the SAPS.” She appealed to the public who may have information about the shooting to go to the police. “We call on everyone who does have information to share that with the police because often we find that people do have information, but for some reason they don’t feel confident enough or that their safety might be at risk.

“I appeal for them to share with the police, that is the only way to hold the perpetrators accountable.” This was the second fatal shooting in Voortrekker Road. On August 7 a man who was a murder accused was shot and killed outside Goodwood Magistrate’s Court and no one was arrested for the murder.