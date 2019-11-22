According to the Rawson auctions, the property in Wiener street, Vasco Estate, has been rented by the Goodwood police since 1956.
The auctioneers said the property can also be renovated into flats, with its monthly rental income of about R60 000.
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he would be writing to the office of the acting provincial commissioner, Sindile Mfazi, as a matter of urgency to enquire regarding the auctioning of the facility.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said all they knew was that the lease agreement ends in December, and referred us to the office of the public works department.