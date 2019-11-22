Unions in dark over plans to auction Goodwood police station









The building housing the Goodwood police station for the past 60 years is up for auction, but the police union is not aware of it. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The building housing the Goodwood police station for the past 60 years is up for auction, but the police union is not aware of it. According to the Rawson auctions, the property in Wiener street, Vasco Estate, has been rented by the Goodwood police since 1956. The auctioneers said the property can also be renovated into flats, with its monthly rental income of about R60 000. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he would be writing to the office of the acting provincial commissioner, Sindile Mfazi, as a matter of urgency to enquire regarding the auctioning of the facility. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said all they knew was that the lease agreement ends in December, and referred us to the office of the public works department.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille’s spokesperson, Leigh-Anne Jansen, said the client department was aware of the impending sale of the building and the police were looking for a bigger space.

“The agreement is as per the terms of the existing lease agreement which expires on December 31.”

Jansen said the lease was extended for a further 12 months with effect from January 1 next year to December 31, and the police would remain in the same building until an alternative accommodation was acquired as per the client’s requirements.

According to the advert by Rawson Auctions, the auction will take place on Wednesday at noon.

The SA Police Union together with Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union were not aware of the actioning of the building.

The building has a reserve price of R5.8 million, and all offers would be reviewed.

