Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The signing of an agreement between the Mamre Communal Property Association (MCPA) and Western Wind Energy to develop a wind farm is being hailed as a unique initiative where a community, as owners of the land, will be the lessor and at the same time be paid for every kilowatt of electricity. According to CPA chairperson Wilfred Solomons Johannes, the signing of a lease agreement on Sunday marked the first stage of nearly 10 years of negotiations to commence with the development of the wind energy project. “The Mamre community through the MCPA will be a shareholder in the project to which there are many black economic empowerment (BEE) benefits attached.

"The estimated combined benefits over 20 years should exceed R200 million and will be spent on socio economic projects, such as schools, small enterprise development and the general creation of employment.

“There will be 130 direct jobs created in the Mamre community and many other indirect jobs… This process may take five years until commercial operation, but the benefits to the Mamre community will be enormous.”

The designated capacity of the project is 100MW, which will reduce the amount of electricity which has to be transmitted from old coal fired stations in the North down 1 600km of power lines to the Cape.

Johannes added that the establishment of the MCPA was a result of the successful land claim that was settled in 2012 whereby approximately 500 hectares of land was returned to the community.

CHAIRPERSON of Mamre Communal Property Association Wilfred Solomons-Johannes and Paul McNaughton of Western Wind Energy sign the agreement. Picture: Karen Pretorius/Supplied

