Cape Town - A suggestion made by DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela for unisex bathrooms at Cape Town International Airport has been called the "most idiotic idea" by Capetonians.
Madikizela said in a Facebook post: "I find it backwards, discriminating and stereotyping that just because you are a male, you must be searched by a male. If you are a female, you must searched by a female at the airport, what about members of LGBTQI+? I’m gonna challenge this. We must also do away with male and female toilets, we must have unisex toilets."
Reactions on social media have been divided with many raising concerns over safety and calling the idea absurd, while others gave examples of unisex toilets already being used across the city.
Desiree Appollis Levendal: "I'm so tired of ideas being sucked out by their thumbs. No thoughts given to these ideas. Every single day there's a baby, girl, youth, adult woman being raped and abused! DA. Just stop it man. Give food, houses and education."