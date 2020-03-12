United Herzlia Schools under ‘soft lockdown’ amid coronavirus scare

Cape Town - The United Herzlia Schools is under "soft lockdown" for the remainder of the week, after a parent of one of its learners experienced coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms upon returning to the country. The Jewish community school informed parents that it would be closed for the remainder of the week for "deep cleaning" of its campuses. “There is a parent in our community who has recently returned to Cape Town after attending a function where there have been confirmed Covid-19 infected individuals present and he is currently showing signs of the illness.” “We are awaiting the test results for the virus, which we expect tomorrow afternoon.” “His children have been in our schools over this last week. We have already begun deep cleaning and will continue to do so over the next few days.”

The school said, should the results come back positive, online learning will take place for the remainder of the term and the learners will return next term, after vigorous cleaning of its premises.

In addition to this, all school trips for the remainder of the term has been cancelled. The use of the biometric fingerprint system will also be suspended, until further notice and alternative attendance registers will be used when the school re-opens.



Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond said the provincial government, along with the national government is monitoring the Covid-19 situation closely and will take the necessary preventive steps, should the need arise.



“The WCED will keep schools informed of any developments that may affect them. We urge all schools and families to practice the preventative measures publicised by the Western Cape Department of Health, especially regular hand-washing, and sneezing into your elbow or a tissue.”



She said schools are initiating various campaigns and advocacy around hygiene.

