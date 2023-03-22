Universities spend more than R2m daily on generator diesel during Stage 3 load shedding

Cape Town - As Stage 3 load shedding returns today, it has emerged universities spend more than R2 million daily on generator diesel for Stage 3 rolling power outages – and the institutions collectively have spent R7.4m since 2020, MPs were told.

Figures presented by Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande, in a written Parliamentary reply to DA MP Nomsa Tarabella-Marchesi, show UCT and Stellenbosch universities are among institutions of higher learning that spent the most on diesel and generators.