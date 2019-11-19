That is according to researchers at the African Development Bank in a new policy research report released this year, titled “Creating Decent Jobs: Strategies, Policies, and Instruments”.
This is as concerns grow for the number of graduates from South Africa’s 27 higher learning institutions who will find themselves unemployed, because of a stagnant economy and the increasing unemployment rate.
In the report, the African Development Bank revealed that most of the degrees awarded by African universities lack the academic rigour, relevance and career-focused skills to enable graduates to get decent jobs.
One of the unemployed graduates Asanda Dunywa, who studied a bachelor of public administration at the University of Fort Hare, said they were led to believe that education is the key to success.