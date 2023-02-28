Unknown man shot and killed in Manenberg during alleged robbery

Cape Town - Police are looking for information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects behind the fatal shooting of an unknown man in Manenberg. The body of the man, believed to be from Nyanga, was discovered in the early hours of the morning lying in Duinefontein Road, opposite the Caltex Garage, with his face down.

The man allegedly put up a fight when he was accosted and robbed but the assailants shot him in the face and killed him instantly. At the time of the incident, the man was wearing black jeans, a striped white and black long sleeve shirt, a brown pullover and black takkies. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the circumstances surrounding the death of the unidentified man whose body was found in Duinefontein Road, Manenberg, were under investigation.