Unlicensed taxi driver jailed for deaths of young sisters

Cape Town - A moment of reckless driving, fuelled by greed for more passengers, cost two young sisters their lives and earned taxi driver Likhona Mgidi an eight-year prison sentence. The Mitchells Plain Regional Court heard how Mgidi’s decision to jump a red light led to the deaths of Nurah, 2, and Nishaat, 6, Thomas in March 2023.

Mgidi was sentenced to direct imprisonment for the culpable homicide charges and six months direct imprisonment or a fine of R3000 for driving without a licence. He was also found unfit to possess a firearm. A smartly-dressed Mgidi had to take out his earrings, take off his belt and change his sneakers before heading down to the holding cells where he was sentenced on Thursday.

Mgidi was found guilty of causing the deaths of the sisters when he unlawfully and negligently jumped a red traffic light at an excessive speed, on the corners of Merrydale Avenue and Wespoort Drive. The Toyota Quantum taxi, which was overloaded with passengers, slammed into the girls’ father’s Opel Corsa, causing them to be flung out of the car. Nishaat died on impact, while Nurah died hours later in hospital.

Likhona Mgidi made his final appearance in the Mitchells Plain Regional Court yesterday. Picture: Patrick Louw Before proceedings started Mgidi’s lawyer could be heard telling him to take whatever sentence he got and just soldier on. On Thursday the court reminded Mgidi about his lawless decision, which was caused by greed, because he rushed to pick up the next load of passengers for the day. “The accused before court was negligent in the highest degree. He was speeding, disregarding the safety of the passengers and road users, he jumped a red traffic light by driving on the white line and through traffic.

“Yes the accused is young, but he drove without a licence for six years endangering the lives of other road users. The court therefore finds that the only suitable sentence is direct imprisonment.” This comes after Mgidi’s lawyer had asked the court for four years imprisonment, wholly suspended, stating that her client was still young, was a first time offender, showed remorse by writing a letter during his judgment and himself had two minor children. Abduragmaan and Raihaana Thomas say they are content with the sentencing. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters The court also said his sentencing decision should serve as a reminder to other unlawful taxi drivers that the court does not take lightly to such incidents.

As the ruling was made, sighs of relief were heard in the gallery. The girls’ father Abduragmaan embraced his wife Raihaana, while she cried. “We are content. The best part was that he didn’t walk out with us through the doors. His family also had to say bye to him. Nobody will ever know how draining court can be, just to see the face of the guy who caused the deaths of your children. “We are happy and don’t want people to think eight years is a little. This is Allah’s decree and we accept it,” Raihaana said.

Abduragmaan thanked everyone who supported them. "To detective Jacobs who kept me up to date, the state prosecutor Sergio Goff who fought hard for us, to our family and friends, thank you. And thank you to the private investigator Mr. Finnis as well. "The state worked for us, I can truly say it, there were bumps along the way, but we made it to the end."