The City of Cape Town’s Draft Budget of R49 billion for the 2019/2020 financial year will be available for members of the public to scrutinise. File Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Once Council approves the public participation process for the City’s 2019/2020 Draft Budget, which is expected to happen today, members of the public will be able to have their say on the content of the document from 1 April 2019. The Budget priorities include a focus on crime and grime and on the delivery of human settlements opportunities. Much work has also been done to ensure that rates and tariffs are as affordable as possible for residents and businesses, the City said.

The City of Cape Town’s Draft Budget of R49 billion for the 2019/2020 financial year will be available for members of the public to scrutinise, to consider and to comment on from 1 April 2019 until 24 April 2019.

"Apart from the budget spend priorities which include fighting the scourge of crime and grime in Cape Town’s neighbourhoods and the delivery of housing opportunities to bring redress and spatial transformation in the metro, there has been a concerted effort by the City administration and political leadership to ensure that rates and service charges are as affordable as is humanly possible for residents and businesses," said Deputy Mayor, Ian Neilson.

"As always it has been a balancing act to ensure that the affordability for residents, the service delivery that needs to happen and the sustainability of the municipality itself are treated as factors of equal and utmost importance.

"These considerations also come amid a high rate of urbanisation, a decrease in the number of customers who pay for services such as water and electricity due to the continuous introduction of savings and efficiency plans, or the so-called off-grid phenomenon, and also reduced grants from national government."

Neilson said that the under-performing national economic situation, and failures from State-institutions such as Eskom, does not only impact on the attitudes of South Africans in general and on our residents in particular, it also places additional financial pressure on households and the City.

"We have therefore proposed a reserved outlook in our Medium-term Revenue and Expenditure Framework especially as we continue to recover from the unprecedented drought crisis."

"We have therefore proposed a reserved outlook in our Medium-term Revenue and Expenditure Framework especially as we continue to recover from the unprecedented drought crisis."

The City remains the top performing municipality in the country. It has recently received its 15th consecutive unqualified audit report from the Auditor-General.

According to the latest Annual Report (2017/18) some 97,3% of households that the City supplies have access to electricity, 98,4% have access to refuse removal and 94,3% have access to sanitation.

We encourage all of our residents and businesses to take part in our public participation process. The dates and venues for public participation will be made available by 1 April 2019 when the Draft Budget is made available on the City’s Have Your Say portal at https://www.capetown.gov.za/City-Connect/have-your-say

Proposed water tariff changes:

Proposed Sanitation changes:

Electricity tariff changes:

Proposed changes to property rates:

In 2018/19 Council approved an annual contribution of R50 per month (R600 per annum) on properties valued between R400 001 and R750 000. Amended national legislation prohibits this practice and from the 2019/20 Financial Year the R50 rebate will no longer be granted.

The Municipal Property Rates Act (MPRA) allows for a reduction of the first R15 000 of residential properties valuation, in addition the City currently provides a further R185 000 reduction in the valuation of residential properties before property rates are calculated.

For the 2019/20 financial year this amount is proposed to be increased from R185 000 to R285 000. In total the reduction proposed from the 2019/20 financial year will be R300 000.

The 2018/19 threshold of R4 000 of the household income means test for indigent applications is lifted to R4 500: This means 100% property rates rebate and refuse removal rebate for household income levels of up to R4 500 are now allowed (previously a 95% rebate was applicable).

The 2018/19 household income for the determination of Housing Indigent Relief for rental and home ownership schemes are lifted from R3 400 to R4 500. This means that the discounted rental amount currently payable of 10% of income for indigent applicants is now extended to households earning up to R4 500.

This means that the current Level 3 restriction will from July 2019 be known as Level 1 restriction with the same terms and conditions.

[email protected]