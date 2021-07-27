Untrained and aggressive pitbull to be euthanised, 'irresponsible' owner blamed

Cape Town - An untrained and aggressive pitbull dog was collected on Monday by the SPCA after it terrorized and attacked people in Bonteheuwel for weeks. SPCA spokesperson Shane Everts said Inspector Jeffry Mfini was dispatched after receiving a call for help involving an adult male pitbull, named Bingo in distress in Bonteheuwel yesterday morning.

Upon arrival, Mfini faced several members of the community armed with pangas and stones closing in on Bingo, alleging the dog had attacked more than three people in the area. The inspector found the dog hiding between an informal structure and a fence. “The community was very angry towards the dog, claiming he was evil. If we did not intervene they would have killed the dog in our presence,” said Mfini. Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said he had received a number of calls over the past few days relating to Bingo and his attacks, as well as the lack of responsibility from his owner.

Bonteheuwel resident Badroeniesa Gallant said that a grandmother was viciously attacked by Bingo while walking her granddaughter to school that morning. Gallant said the attack was so bad that there were blood splatters across the walls outside. She said the grandmother was receiving medical attention after sustaining severe injuries to her leg and foot. Gallant said a case against the dog owner was opened two weeks ago after a young child and her uncle were attacked by the same dog.

Bingo being collected by the SPCA following an attack in Bonteheuwel yesterday. Another Bonteheuwel resident Ghafna Isaacs said. “My mother was bitten, my brother was bitten and my child was also bitten. My child has two holes in her legs and is unable to walk properly because of that attack.” “Dog owners have a critical responsibility to ensure their dogs are looked after, trained and kept in a safe environment. This dog will likely suffer further now due to irresponsible owners,” said McKenzie. Everts said power breeds become aggressive due to a lack of training, abuse, neglect and irresponsible ownership and breeding as well as a lack of attention to health and temperament issues.