Upgrades at Maitland Garden Village Sports field completed

Cape Town - The Garden Village Sports Fields in Maitland received a newly refurbished sports clubhouse that will act as the hub for the Garden Village Football Club’s players to watch games, socialise and host club meetings and small-scale formal events. The community had identified the need for a clubhouse for a while and between the local ward councillor, the Recreation and Parks Department and relevant stakeholders, a plan was put into motion and construction started in May 2021.

The new project includes an upgrade and extension to the ablution block. The extension includes a new hall fitted with a modern kitchenette and a wall made up of glass panels overlooking the sports field. The cost of the project totalled over R1.1 million and Mayco member for health and services and ward councillor Patricia van der Ross is happy with what was done. “Good collaboration and close community relations over the years enabled the project to be a great success.

“For players and spectators, the clubhouse is a welcome addition, providing seating and shelter during bad weather, but it’s also a place now where the community can gather for events or family functions. “The City is really proud of what has been achieved here, and we hope that the community feels the same, and will help us keep the facility in tip top shape.” The sports fields are primarily used for football but do host other sporting codes and is a key part in helping youth development in the area and community.

