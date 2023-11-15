‘Upgrades to Parliament going well so far’ after 2022 blaze

Cape Town - The Parliament Secretary (SC) said he is pleased with the progress that had been made so far to upgrade infrastructure on Parliament buildings that were damaged by a fire allegedly started by Zandile Mafe in 2022. Xolile George (SC), said the project team had put together a programme with designs scheduled to be completed by February 2024 to allow the pre-qualified contractors to price their bids. He said the planned completion date is November 28, 2025.

“After the project was handed over to Parliament by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure in March 2023, work began in earnest. “This was in response to the dire situation that left Members of Parliament without offices. “Planning, design work, and procurement were concluded for the reconfiguration of the 4th and 5th floors in the 90 Plein Street building. Construction started on July 17, 2023, and was completed on September 6,” said George.

He said a total of 155 offices for Members of Parliament were completed within a period of seven weeks. “These offices are now fully furnished, including two meeting rooms, three pause areas with kitchenettes, two reception areas, and three storerooms. Also part of the project was building 20 interpretation booths and two sign language studios to support the core business of Parliament.”