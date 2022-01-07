Uproar over the planned return of ex-MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela to the centre of power

Cape Town - News of the appointment of former Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela as a special adviser to Premier Alan Winde has caused an uproar among members of the provincial opposition. This despite the fact that the appointment is yet to be finalised as the national Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) must first vet the application in line with associated regulations.

Madikizela left office under a cloud in April last year after it emerged that he had misrepresented his qualifications and was found by the public protector to have breached the Executive Ethics Act and Executive Ethics Code after he had lied to the provincial legislature. Leader of the Opposition, Cameron Dugmore (ANC), urged the DPSA to reject the appointment, calling the move cynical and DA cadre accommodation. “Madikizela was unfit to hold public office. What can he advise the premier about? How to be deceptive?

“In the premier and the DA’s judgement Madikizela was found not to be good enough to be MEC. But now suddenly the premier finds him suitable to be a special adviser. This is DA patronage at work.” He said the premier had shown his contempt for ethical values and once again illustrated how the DA exercises double standards. Freedom Front MPL Peter Marais said: “Maybe the DA is short on academically qualified members. Still we must respect the premier’s choice of who should advise him on how to lose the next election in 2024.

“I admit though that educational qualifications are not the only yardstick by which to measure political fitness. But integrity definitely is the true factor.” GOOD Party secretary-general Brett Herron said: “The announcement of Madikizela’s soft-landing appointment as a special adviser to the premier is a disgraceful example of jobs-for-pals, or what the DA calls cadre deployment. “It exposes the premier’s so-called government of integrity as a sham.”

Meanwhile, in a phone conversation with the Madikizela said: “I haven’t been appointed yet, for now you can direct all questions to the premier.” However, in an interview with the Weekend Argus, Madikizela - who is yet to sign a contract of employment - added: “The premier approached me and I agreed.” Winde wants Madikizela as a special adviser following Donald Grant’s retirement from the post in November last year.

Asked what the position entailed, Winde’s spokesperson Cayla Murray said the premier required advice on important priorities, including on improving public transport. She said that as a former MEC of Human Settlements and Transport and Public Works, Madikizela had the experience and expertise necessary for the post. “The province is currently undertaking a strategic review, to improve its service delivery to communities.