Crime scene detectives are on the scene combing for clues following a taxi-related shooting where four people were killed this morning in Hout Bay. During the same incident two people were also injured. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - After a spate of fatal shootings in Hout Bay believed to be taxi-industry related, transport and law-enforcement authorities have convened an urgent meeting of the Transport Priority Committee. The meeting was held on Monday, where a commitment was made to intensify enforcement activities in the area, which remains tense.

Transport and public works MEC Donald Grant said Monday’s violence left four people dead and others injured.

“We condemn the violence in the strongest terms and will be assisting the police in their investigations in the hope of bringing the criminals responsible to justice,” he said.

Grant said the violence was believed to be related to ongoing disputes between Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association and Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association.

"The flaring tensions and past violence, driven by disputes over routes and illegal operations, prompted the Provincial Transport Registrar to issue notices of suspension to the affected associations last week, for violation of the Code of Conduct for minibus taxi associations and operators.”

Grant said the suspensions prohibited drivers carrying out operations, including long-distance. “Suspended associations are afforded a hearing, as per law, before a decision is taken by the Registrar to deregister an association on the grounds of inappropriate

conduct.”

Hout Bay Civic Association chairperson Roscoe Jacobs demanded ward councillor Roberto Miguel Quintas call a public meeting to outline the plan of the City to address and resolve the violence. Quintas said he would meet taxi associations and stakeholders to find a way forward.

