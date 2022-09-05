Urgent talks to be held in Cape Town after violent clashes with Amaphela over the weekend

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s safety and security directorate, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata), an association representing Amaphela drivers, the SAPS and other role-players are expected to meet today. The meeting comes after two violent clashes between the City, the SAPS and Amaphela drivers over the impoundment of their taxis in Nyanga for reportedly operating without permits.

Over the weekend a protest by Amaphela drivers turned into chaos, with SAPS vehicles, private vehicles, Golden Arrow buses and public facilities being destroyed amid attacks on officials. Following the protest, the City’s safety and security Mayco member, JP Smith, condemned the incidents, saying there was no need for the violence that ensued each time enforcement operations were conducted in local communities. Smith said the violence – allegedly by Amaphela drivers and owners – was not because the City was refusing to issue permits to local taxi service providers.

He said: “The vehicles being impounded were operating illegally. This is not a permit issue. It’s a safety issue. More than 200 permits were waiting for application by Amaphela taxis in the Nyanga area, all drivers need to do is apply.” Cata secretary Mongi Titi said the association and the leaders representing Amaphela drivers were looking forward to discussing their challenges and resolutions, and denouncing the violence that followed the protest demonstration on Friday. Meanwhile, police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property and public violence, and conducting tracing operations to locate more suspects who were involved in Friday’s violence.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “The deployments will continue to conduct patrol operations in the area until the situation is calm. Currently, seven suspects have been arrested for public violence and will appear in court tomorrow (Monday).” Van Wyk said police were also investigating a shooting incident involving two Bishop Lavis police officers. The two off-duty officers, aged 29 and 30, were shot and injured on the corner of Swartklip and Japta K Masemole roads in Ikhwezi Park, Khayelitsha, as they were driving from the station.

Van Wyk said: “The constables were driving a marked police vehicle when they came under fire at traffic lights. Both members were injured and taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.” Following the incident, Smith announced that the City was offering a reward of up to R100 000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of any person involved in attacks on the SAPS or City officers or related threats to damage infrastructure, as linked to the unrest and violence in the Nyanga public transport sector. “The City is aware of allegations that those linked to the violence in the transport sector have been collecting funds to contract the services of alleged ‘hitmen’ to target uniformed officers and enforcement services.

