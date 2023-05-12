US ambassador accused of straining diplomatic relations with SA

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has accused US ambassador to South Africa Reuben E Brigety of undermining relations between the two countries, after he alleged South Africa had smuggled weapons to Russia, which is currently locked in a 15-month-long conflict with Ukraine. Ramaphosa’s office last night issued a statement in response to Brigety’s remarks at a press briefing earlier yesterday, which heightened diplomatic tensions and fears of economic repercussions, and sent the rand crashing to a three-year low of R19.36 to the US dollar.

“The ambassador’s remarks undermine the spirit of co-operation and partnership that characterised the recent engagements between US government officials and a South African official delegation led by National Security Special Adviser to the President Dr Sydney Mufamadi,” said the Presidency’s statement. Brigety said the US was convinced SA, despite its claims of a non-aligned stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, had supplied arms to its BRICS partner. “Among the things we noted was the docking of the cargo ship in the Simon’s Town naval base between 6th and 8th December, 2022, which we are confident uploaded weapons and ammunition on to that vessel in Simon’s Town as it made its way back to Russia,” said the ambassador.

“The arming of the Russians is extremely serious, and we do not consider this issue to be resolved, and we would like SA to (start) practising its non-alignment policy,” he said. Asked how accurate the US’s intelligence was, Brigety said he would bet his life on it. Brigety added that the US, which backs the Ukraine in its war with Russia with both military and financial aid, expressed concerns over the timing of SA’s joint naval exercises with Russia and China in SA waters, that coincided with the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ramaphosa’s office, however, said “no evidence has been provided to date to support (Brigety’s) allegations” and the government has undertaken to institute an independent inquiry to be led by a retired judge to investigate the claims. The presidency added: “It is therefore disappointing that the US ambassador has adopted a counter-productive public posture that undermines the understanding reached on the matter, and the very positive and constructive engagements between the two delegations.” Brigety’s remarks triggered fears that the US would take punitive economic action against SA by withdrawing the duty-free export benefits it receives from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

South Africa currently has a trade surplus of $6.5 billion with the US – its largest trading partner. The latest diplomatic stand-off follows calls for SA to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to attend the BRICS summit to be held in Durban in August. In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, including the deportation of children.