The visit from the US firefighters was to share expertise to help in fire emergencies.

Cape Town - US firefighters visited Cape Town to share ideas and learn from our own firefighters. Alvin Phillips, bilateral affairs officer at the US Embassy’s Office of Defence Co-operation said the US and South Africa experienced opposite fire seasons, providing an ideal opportunity for these countries to support each other during difficult wildfire conditions.

“A group of Western Cape firefighters have previously been to the US for training, and unexpectedly contributed to fighting wildfires while they were there.”

The Western Cape provincial government, NCC Environmental Services, SANDF, SANParks and Table Mountain National Park fire management hosted four senior firefighters of the New York Air National Guard.

The group visited fire stations in Cape Town, with a planned visit to Table Mountain to discuss mountain conditions, and a visit to Vergelegen Hotshot Base and Betty’s Bay to observe recent wildfire damage.

Table Mountain National Park fire manager Phillip Prins said this visit would help the province improve firefighting skills and expertise and build relationships with fellow firefighters from the US and further enhance the exposure they have gained from the incident command system.

Phillips said the visit was crucial as the two countries share more similarities than differences, much of that having to do with differences in respective terrains and some of the tools used.

According to Phillips, firefighting was both an art and a science. “We have shared operational and tactical expertise to improve efficiency and effectiveness as well as best safety and leadership practices,” he added.

[email protected]