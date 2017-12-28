Cape Town - Festive celebrations are in full swing and, with the New Year’s Eve weekend coming up, the City of Cape Town has appealed to the public to exercise caution when they’re out and about, especially when discharging fireworks.

"The City of Cape Town’s emergency and law enforcement services will once again be out in full force this New Year’s weekend. Revellers are urged to party responsibly, and are reminded to set off fireworks only in designated areas," the City said in a statement.

"Good weather is expected and that means many people will ring in the New Year with dazzling displays of exploding pyrotechnics," the City's safety and security chief JP Smith said. "Fireworks are beautiful but also dangerous. I want to urge the public to exercise caution when discharging fireworks. With the current water crisis, we cannot afford any fires caused by negligence."

On New Year’s Eve, fireworks must only be discharged in designated areas. These are the same sites which were available to the public for Guy Fawkes.

Graphic: Lance Witten/Cape Argus

All designated fireworks areas will be patrolled by City Law Enforcement and Metro Police officers as well as a fire inspector, the City said. Persons under the age of 16 may only handle and discharge fireworks when supervised by an adult and the cut-off time for discharging fireworks is 00:30.

Should weather conditions, such as the wind, not be conducive to the discharge of fireworks on the day the designated site will be closed.

Graphic: Lance Witten/Cape Argus

"Residents are also reminded that the use of Chinese lanterns is not permitted," Smith said.

"Chinese lanterns increase the risk of fires as they’re left to float into the air and could land anywhere. Given the water situation, we need everyone to be especially cautious when handling fireworks to prevent fires. Use these sites responsibly and refrain from discharging fireworks in areas not designated for the purpose. To ensure these events are incident-free is a joint responsibility.

"Apart from policing the designated areas, the City’s enforcement services will also confiscate illegal fireworks and issue fines to individuals found to be contravening the relevant by-laws," Smith said.

General emergencies can be directed via the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by calling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

Members of the public with information relating to the illegal sale or use of fireworks can report this to the Metro Police Call Centre on 0860-POLICE (765 423) or to the South African Police Service on 10111.

