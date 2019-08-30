MA student Zandile Bangani and her mother, Felicia.

Cape Town - UWC is celebrating excellence and hard work originating from the African continent. It has conferred 105 doctorates, 349 Master’s, 724 Honours, 2337 undergraduate degrees and 463 diplomas and certificates in 2019.

UWC Rector and Vice-Chancellor Professor Tyrone Pretorius commented on the pride, joy and excitement on the faces of students and parents as their journey ended in success.

This week the university honoured almost 500 graduates by awarding 45 Doctorates, 95 Master’s degrees, 48 Honours and 206 undergraduate degrees, as well as 70 diplomas and five certificates.

The graduation was extra special for Professor Pretorius, as he celebrated his own daughter’s graduation. Tammy-Lee Pretorius graduated with a Master’s degree in physiotherapy.

He commented on Women’s Month drawing to a close.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the millions of women of our nation. Let us be reminded that respecting the place of women in society - as equal citizens - does not belong to a day or a month.

“Indeed, it’s our duty to take to heart the prescripts of our Constitution that equality based on gender is an absolute right that cannot be suspended or done away with. The statistics on gender violence are unacceptably high and it’s a sad and frightening indictment on the calibre of men we have in our society,” he said.

MA graduate Zandile Bangani from Philippi East said her academic journey was a challenging one.

“Just the other day I was a shy, insecure young girl. This place was my opportunity to grow and helped me to believe in myself. Today I work as a features writer in Johannesburg and I appreciate that this opportunity was made possible for me.”

This year UWC has been acknowledged several times as one of the world’s premier teaching and research institutions.

The university was recently ranked among the top 1000 international institutions in the QS World University Rankings, and it’s also the only South African university to have been ranked among the world’s top 200 higher education institutions in the first Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings 2019.