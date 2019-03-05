Sandiswa Sidelo is a top academic student at UWC. To the outside world it appeared she had it all, but she was struggling

Cape Town - Sandiswa Sidelo is a top academic student at UWC. To the outside world it appeared she had it all, but she was struggling. “I was depressed, lonely and stopped believing in myself because of my past failures. My vision was not clear because I had let myself down and doubted my capabilities,” said Sidelo, who is pursuing a BSc degree.

Then she was selected to join the Academic Excellence Programme (AEP) sponsored by UWC deputy vice-chancellor Vivienne Lawack. It is designed to support academically high-performing second-year students in their studies and to equip them with the expertise to flourish in the workplace.

The students were selected on the basis of their first-year results and were assigned mentors. In addition, their peers became their second family. Sidelo could relate to them, despite their diverse backgrounds.

“I have learnt many new skills, from presenting one's ideas professionally to being an impactful citizen,” said Sidelo who, during the programme, conceptualised a crime alert app for her entrepreneurial module.

The AEP is structured to include monthly lunchtime meetings and four residential modules once a term. It addresses the reality that tertiary institutions, especially in South Africa, cannot only be about academic performance - they are places where students should be nurtured for greatness.

At the AEP graduation ceremony last week, Lawack said the programme would not have been possible without the support of the faculty deans, as well as the students' mentors.

One such mentor was the legislature's legal adviser, advocate Romeo Maasdorp. Another was professor Jade Jansen in UWC’s accounting department.

Marlon McArthur, a third-year B.Ed student from Delft, said: “Skills such as public speaking will now allow me to make a difference in my community. Teaching will be my tool to make a difference and this will be my way of giving back.”

Dean of Science Mike Davies-Coleman said it was a pleasure working with the AEP students for the year. “My role was to bring critical thinking to the best critical thinkers I've ever met - they had a critical spirit and were good to work with."

Professor Priscilla Daniels, director of UWC's Community Engagement Unit, said the AEP was one of the most exciting programmes she has participated in.

“Do not allow your pursuit of happiness to be a hollow one. Remember that leadership starts now. Lead from where you are.”

Dr Anita Maurtin, director: Strategic Academic Projects, who was the driver of the programme, said: “We witnessed you grow in front of us and it was a privilege to be a part of your journey - we know that you will be great AEP and UWC ambassadors.”