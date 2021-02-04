UWC professor Bradley Rink becomes Royal Geographical Society fellow

Cape Town - University of the Western Cape Professor Bradley Rink is among the recipients of the prestigious 2021 Royal Geographical Society Wiley Digital Archives Research Fellowship award.

Rink, who is Associate Professor at UWC’s Department of Geography, Environment Studies, and Tourism was the only South African among the 11 recipients chosen, and one of only two fellows from Africa.

Rink described the project that secured his win as a “reboot” of the notion of air mindedness in Africa in the 1950s and 1960s.

“My work will focus on the emergent Jet Age when the notion of being able to travel around the world from what was then still perceived as the dark continent of Africa gained momentum. With the introduction of super-modern aircraft, it became possible to link Lusaka and London,” said Rink.

The prestigious research Fellowships were awarded by the Royal Geographical Society (RGS) to make their pre-1945 Collections accessible to a wider audience.