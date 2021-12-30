UWC students reject Judge Nathan Erasmus as a mediator following Western Cape High Court order

Cape Town - Students from UWC’s Hector Pieterson Residence have rejected Judge Nathan Erasmus as a mediator following a Western Cape High Court order. As part of the rulings by Judge Deidré Kusevitsky, mediation was ordered to start on Tuesday.

In a statement, the students said: “The leadership of the Hector Pieterson Residence, who were unlawfully evicted on December 24, rejected Judge Nathan Erasmus, a mediator in this interim court order … “Judge Erasmus is the chairperson of the University of the Western Cape (UWC) Council, the head of the perpetrating institution that committed unlawful acts against the students and violated our human rights.” Since the release of the statement, UWC has denied the claims by students, referring to their statement as “fake news”.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said: “The University of the Western Cape has learnt of an anonymous letter being circulated in the media which purports that the students involved in mediation with the university have rejected Judge Nathan Erasmus as mediator. “This is not true. The attorneys representing the 44 students agreed to Judge Erasmus’s appointment as mediator.” He said the student issues had been raised during negotiations between the students and UWC.

“The mediation proceeded and during the course of negotiations some discomfort of some students was raised and Judge Erasmus made it clear that he would also prefer an independent mediator but would be available should the parties want him to mediate,” Abarder said. The Cape Argus spoke to several students who were named in the court application and who confirmed their stance on the rejection of Judge Erasmus. Salizwa Mdoda said they informed their lawyer, Barnabus Xulu, of the rejection.

“The first thing that we did when the mediation was ordered was to tell him before anything that we want to reject Judge Erasmus because he is the one who gave the instruction that we should be victimised and evicted so we don’t understand how he is part of the negotiation,” he said. The residence co-ordinating committee’s Mishka Lewis said Judge Erasmus had been rejected based on his high-ranking position at the university. “Judge Erasmus did not come out to condemn violence and criminal assaults against students or enquire about student well-being. This is concerning, considering that as a judge one is expected to protect the human rights of persons,” Lewis said.

Student Brumilda Bruintjies said: “We are rejecting Judge Erasmus because it’s a conflict of interest. The people we have laid this court order against are the university and it can’t be that the chairperson of council is the main mediator on this particular case because UWC is the perpetrating institution.” “Essentially this has deeply hurt us as students who are being portrayed as people who are ungrateful or people who are just complaining while we are holding the university accountable and challenging the current status quo. “So we want a public apology as well and... we want the university to do something about all the students who were victimised, shot at and brutally violated.”

The controversy follows an urgent application by students to the Western Cape High Court after violent clashes between UWC security and students. The court ordered UWC to provide alternative accommodation to students… equivalent to those that they had previously occupied at Hector Pieterson Residence. The housing, relocation and placement of students must be paid for by UWC until February next year.