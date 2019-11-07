Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, was raped twice, her body hid inside the Clarenreich Post Office safe, and then later dumped and doused with an accelerant.

Cape Town - Murdered UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, was raped twice, her body hid inside the safe of the post office, and then later dumped and doused with an accelerant before being set alight. These were the chilling details contained in the indictment that senior counsel for the State, Rodney de Kock, handed in to the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

Prior to handing the document John Solomons representing murder accused Luyanda Botha allowed his client to peruse the document and discussed it with him.

De Kock then informed Magistrate Goolam Bawa that the matter has been referred to the Western Cape High for pre-trial purposes next Friday. The State is ready to proceed and it is expected that Botha would enter a plea.

The postal worker employed at Clarenreich Post Office in Claremont is accused of murdering the UCT student on August 24, 2019 and dumping her body in Lingelethu West in Khayelitsha.

Her body was found two days after the accused made a statement to police and led investigators to where her body was hid.

According to the indictment the deceased purchased clothes online and the parcel was due for collection at Clarenreich Post Office. She had made inquiries on August 8 and was assisted by the accused who allegedly told Mrwetyana that the parcel was not ready for collection and that he would contact her when the parcel arrived.