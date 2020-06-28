V&A Waterfront makes it easy to click and collect amid Covid-19

Cape Town - As fear of contracting Covid-19 increase with more businesses and shops reopening, the V&A Waterfront has a novel idea to help ease the burden of shopping. The company is partnering with one of the country’s leading click-and-collect service providers, to offer an alternative for those wishing to avoid possible exposure to the virus while queuing in shops, but who still want to collect their own goods. It is offering customers a click-and-collect drive-through service which will allow customers to place online orders with multiple V&A Waterfront stores, and then collect their parcels themselves. The facility will be positioned at Entrance One of Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre, nearest The Table Bay Hotel. The kiosk will be situated outside in front of Tasha’s restaurant. In a statement, the V&A Waterfront said the new service is based on Pargo’s smart logistics platform that offers innovative omni-channel logistics solutions through a tech-enabled network of pick-up points.

“From June 11, the V&A Waterfront has become the first retail mall to introduce the service which will be piloted until December 2020. The easy-to-use service allows customers to place orders online with participating retail stores. They will then receive a notification when the parcel is ready for collection. Customers simply drive up to the brightly coloured kiosk, collect their parcel, and drive away.”

It said the entire process can be completed without customers leaving their cars.

Alex Kabalin, retail executive for V&A Waterfront, said: “We envisage that this click-and-collect service will be popular with many shoppers as it gives them more control and choice over the delivery-end of the process. This is especially useful for anyone who has returned to working in an office.

“They do not have to rush home for the delivery service or wait at the office, but can collect their shopping at a time that suits them. They can pre-order online during the day and then simply drive through to collect their conveniently packaged goods on their way home. The system will also be useful for busy parents who don’t want to spend hours in stores with children.”

Participating stores currently include: @Home, Cape Union Mart, Sportscene, Fabiani, Foschini, Wizardz, Old Khaki, Totalsports, Markham, Keedo, Poetry and G-Star. More stores are expected to be added.

Customers will receive email and SMS notifications throughout their parcel’s journey, including when it is ready for collection. Customers can then collect at a time convenient to them. The collection kiosk will be open daily from 9am to 5pm. See the V&A Waterfront’s website for shop listings.