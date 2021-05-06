V&A Waterfront’s Canal District to get a R3.9bn upgrade

Cape Town - Following the recent approval of the R14 billion Harbour Arch development and the R4bn River Club development, the City of Cape Town has approved the expansion of V&A Waterfront’s Canal precinct plan.

The R3.9bn expansion to the V&A Waterfront’s Canal District was signed off by Mayor Dan Plato.

The major infrastructure development will see a mixed-use development leading to the creation of at least 1100 jobs during the construction phase.

The City said that with the aforementioned developments and the job creation opportunities it delivers, it is clear that local and international investors have confidence in doing business in Cape Town.

Some of the key features of the development include:

The 10.5 hectare Canal District includes expansion projects on either side of Dock Road and surrounding the existing Battery Park Development. The district provides the first point of contact for visitors entering the V&A Waterfront from the city, creating a seamless link to Dock Road in the Waterfront from the CBD.

Building height in certain parts of the extension east of Dock Road will be limited to 60 meters – this is considered appropriate sensible planning to increase floor space, given its location in the City Foreshore area, where a number of the tallest buildings are located.

Plato broke down the appeals process, saying the Municipal Planning Tribunal heard oral representations regarding the original application and amendments were incorporated.

He added that the development will be required to demonstrate compliance with the City’s Tall Building Policy and mitigate any impact on surrounding buildings in the precinct.

He added that:

The proposed development will make a significant positive contribution to the economy.

Approval has been granted by Heritage Western Cape after all heritage indicators have been taken into account.

The application does not adversely affect the rights of surrounding properties and appropriate design mitigation will be required in the conditions of approval.

The development seeks to address any adverse impacts to traffic.

“The City’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and, the Municipal Spatial Development Framework (MSDF) promotes the building of an inclusive, integrated and vibrant City to manage urban growth in a balanced and responsible manner, while improving access to economic opportunities.

“Having considered all relevant legislation, development frameworks and guidelines, this development is not only beneficial for economic recovery and job creation, but it is also one of the key nodes within the city,” Plato said.

“The V&A Waterfront is identified as a location that will remain an attractive destination for locals and international visitors for decades to come.

“Significant and sustained investment by the private sector facilitated by the City of Cape Town, will ensure the long-term sustainability of Cape Town. The concept is therefore, approved.”

