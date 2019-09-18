The interior of the redeveloped Victoria Wharf. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The first phase of the V&A Waterfront’s R180 million extension to the Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre was unveiled on Wednesday morning. The 10-month redevelopment of the Victoria Wharf wing, adjoining The Table Bay Hotel, has expanded the retail area with 4 000m2 of shopping space by adding a third ground floor level. All three open balcony-style levels wrap around and overlook the ground floor promotional court. The new atrium roof took eight months to construct.

With the completion of phase one, several new restaurants and other retail tenants will move into this space.

In phase two, the existing Woolworths store, which occupies three levels, will undergo internal fittings which will require a further two months and will be completed by the end of the year.

The new retail area offers on-grade parking on the lower level, while six new escalators and two new glass lifts will link the different floors and improve the pedestrian flow. To fit the lifts the construction team had to remove 500 tons of concrete – just over the weight of one Boeing 747 – and install 7.6 tons of rebar.

The challenge for the developers was to undertake the construction work while the existing area was still operational. Not only did the construction crew need to consider noise and disruption to tenants and shoppers, but they also needed to consider safety.

By the end of phase one, 16 subcontractors employing 162 people had worked 48 515 man hours.

Last month the Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre was named as the greenest centre in the country. Some of its environmental features include the use of grey water, low potable water consumption and tenants signing a Green Lease.

