Vacancy for Western Cape top cop withdrawn, re-advertised









Major General Jeremy Vearey is the head of detectives in the Western Cape. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The Western Cape will remain without a police commissioner for the foreseeable future after the police's national commissioner, Khehla Sitole, ordered the vacancy be withdrawn and re-advertised. In a circular sent to all provinces, Sitole indicated that the position advertised on March 19, 2019, had been withdrawn to be re-advertised. The ANC in the province had also been angered by Vearey’s exclusion, with the party’s MPL Faiez Jacobs saying a hidden hand had sabotaged the application. “General Vearey has a record second to none as a fearless crime-buster, who is highly respected for his integrity and principled attitude towards his profession. “I know General Vearey as a meticulous officer with a keen eye for detail and procedure. There is absolutely no way that he would have made such an amateurish slip-up. I believe that a hidden hand was involved.

“In a province where crime and violence are endemic, this matter is critical and must be resolved immediately,” Jacobs said.

On Monday, Vearey would not confirm whether he would re-apply for the position, police have remained mum on reasons for the re-advertisement.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo would only confirm that the post was withdrawn yesterday and re-advertised.

“The withdrawal and re-advertising was done internally. No reason will be given why the withdrawal and re-advertising was done,” Naidoo said

The decision has drawn mixed reaction with Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemning the re-advertising and Ronel Stander from Solidarity union saying a new appointment won't materialise before March 2020.

Fritz said: “The re-advertising of the provincial commissioner post, announced by SAPS points to top level ANC interference with SAPS and government recruitment process."

A month ago top police officer Jeremy Vearey, who applied for the position, lambasted the recruitment process after some of his documents disappeared from a sealed envelope.

He was subsequently omitted from the shortlist and lodged a complaint.

Vearey said: “It is alarming that a process which was followed in line with the Constitution and related legislation is now being restarted due to a politically-aligned candidate not being shortlisted. I will urgently be seeking advice on the legality of restarting this process which was done 'to mitigate the risk for SAPS, should a dispute emanate from filling the post'."

Popcru provincial secretary Mncendisi Mokolewa said: “There is no rush in appointing a police commissioner because at least we have an acting commissioner. Let’s wait and give the police commissioner time to select the best candidate for this province.”

