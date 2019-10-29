In a circular sent to all provinces, Sitole indicated that the position advertised on March 19, 2019, had been withdrawn to be re-advertised.
The ANC in the province had also been angered by Vearey’s exclusion, with the party’s MPL Faiez Jacobs saying a hidden hand had sabotaged the application.
“General Vearey has a record second to none as a fearless crime-buster, who is highly respected for his integrity and principled attitude towards his profession.
“I know General Vearey as a meticulous officer with a keen eye for detail and procedure. There is absolutely no way that he would have made such an amateurish slip-up. I believe that a hidden hand was involved.