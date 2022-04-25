‘Vaccines remain most effective way to combat illnesses’

Cape Town - The provincial Department of Health and Wellness is encouraging all people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and the flu while also urging parents to take their children for child immunisation and HPV vaccines. “We want to support you in making possible lifesaving choices, such as getting vaccinated. I encourage all parents to remember the importance of creating a healthy future for your baby by ensuring that your baby is fully immunised,” said MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomafrench Mbombo.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Vaccinations prevent life-threatening vaccine-preventable diseases. By vaccinating your child according to the recommended schedule starting from birth, you can protect your child from sicknesses at a young age.” HPV vaccines are also highly encouraged for young girls to prevent the risk of cervical cancer. Importantly, now too, is that people do their bit to protect themselves against the flu and Covid-19. Public health specialist Dr David Pienaar said that it is still very important for people to get their flu vaccine to stay protected against regular seasonal sicknesses too.

“Flu has not disappeared because of Covid-19 and still poses a risk to especially immune-compromised people and those with chronic conditions who are at high risk of severe illness. We are worried about a tough flu season this winter,” he said “We know that the Covid-19 vaccine is effective. Ensure your Covid-19 vaccines are up to date and that you stay home if you experience any flu-like symptoms,” said Pienaar. He encouraged people to go for their Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots as quickly as possible as it will help to prevent the risk of possible new variants amid a likely 5th wave.