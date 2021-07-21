Vagrants blamed for blaze at Athlone train station

Cape Town - Athlone train station suffered extensive damage to its roof on Monday afternoon in a fire that has been blamed on vagrants who were living in the deserted building. The City’s Fire and Rescue Services said that after extinguishing the flames that had engulfed the vacant ticket office, they realised that the fire was started by one of the homeless people living there.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “We received a call for the assistance of a building alight in Aden Avenue, Athlone at about 3.36pm on Monday. The building turned out to be the Metrorail ticket office, which was vacant. “The inside of the building was severely affected by fire, heat and smoke, with the roof sustaining most of the damage. Firefighters who were battling the blaze noticed that a large quantity of rubbish inside the structure had also been set alight. One person, a woman, suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated by the fire service medics but later absconded.” “Fire crews from Salt River and Ottery were able to extinguish at 4.49pm. To us, it appears that someone who stayed in the vacant building set the fire,” said Carelse.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said: “The fire damaged a disused structure at Athlone Station. The structure had been boarded up but vagrants managed to break in. While no injuries were reported, Prasa’s facilities division will assess the structure and decide on its future use.” DA provincial spokesperson on Transport and Public Works Ricardo Mackenzie lambasted the incident saying that it was another indictment of Prasa’s inability to ensure safe and capable rail infrastructure in the Western Cape. “This recent incident adds to the increased concerns regarding the integrity of rail infrastructure, particularly that for which the national government is responsible in Cape Town. It further shows that Prasa has been unable to assist in the relocation of vagrants and dwellers which inhibit the proper functioning of train services. Right now, there are still around 7 844 dwellings on the Central Line and that number is likely to climb if urgent action is not taken,” said Mackenzie.