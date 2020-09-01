Validity of unused Golden Arrow tickets extended

Cape Town – As more Capetonians return to work offices, Golden Arrow has reminded passengers the validity of their unused monthly and weekly tickets has been extended until the end of September. Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said this had been done to ensure passengers were able to make use of tickets that would otherwise have expired as a result of lockdown. “The extension has been automatically applied to all weekly and monthly tickets and passengers simply need to tap (their cards on the card-reader) when boarding the bus as they normally would," she said. Dyke-Beyer said Golden Arrow was constantly monitoring passengers' demands, with the intention of meeting them. “Golden Arrow is fully compliant with the current regulations related to public transport. We are permitted to carry up to 100% of our legal carrying capacity.

"It remains compulsory for passengers to wear masks covering their nose and mouth at all times. Our buses are also treated with specialised surface sanitiser to ensure that our passengers are boarding a clean bus.

"We ask that passengers continue to observe the recommended Covid-19 hygiene protocols,” Dyke-Beyer said.

Passengers who have queries regarding schedules can call the 24-hour Transport Information Centre on 0800 65 64 63.

Cape Argus

