Cape Town - The Philippi Stadium, once fit to showcase international sporting talent, is nearly in ruins after being vandalised to the tune of R39 million. The site is owned by the provincial government, with the Department of Transport and Public Works (DTPW) its custodian, and was utilised by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS).

Kosovo Football Development chairman Vuyani Mathenga said the stadium, previously used by Chippa United Football Club, had been vacant for eight years, while the community had desperately wanted to utilise its grounds. “The VIP office has been one of the sections vandalised, as well as the change rooms and ticket office. The lights aren’t working, and the field is not in good condition. The security has not been sufficient ever since Chippa was no longer available. But there is security, even though the stadium is not in good condition,” he said. SA1st Forum convenor advocate Rod Solomons also criticised the state of the stadium, and called for the relevant officials to be held accountable.

“This was a shining facility a few years ago, and I was greatly disappointed that the authorities allowed it to go this route. If this type of facility was in one of our leafy suburbs, it was never going to be allowed to get into this state,” he said. “The Western Cape and City of Cape Town are quick to brag that they are different to the rest of South Africa. This and the state of other sports facilities in our communities debunks that myth,” Solomons said. Vandalism of around R39 million sees Philippi Stadium being left unused. Vandalism costing around R39 million sees Philippi Stadium unused. DCAS Head of Communications Tania Colyn said the stadium was used in 2010 as part of the Football World Cup, and subsequently kept as a training ground and football stadium.

A site operator was sourced in 2011, and for the past 10 years was responsible for the maintenance of the stadium. “The DTPW and DCAS were working together in 2020/21 to get the stadium safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act (SASREA) compliant in order for a new operator to take over. However, vandalism to the extent of R39m was caused in June 2021, which halted this process. “Additional funding must now be applied to firstly repair the damage caused, and then the process for the SASREA compliance can continue,” Colyn said.

