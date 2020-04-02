Vandalism of Western Cape schools continues despite lockdown

Cape Town - There have been seven incidents of vandalism and burglaries at schools in the province, since the country’s lockdown started. According to Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, since schools closed there had been 16 cases reported “that we are aware of”. Hammond said the incidents included the Metro Central District with four cases reported, followed by three in the Cape Winelands and three in Eden and the Karoo district. She said that additional security had been arranged at each of those schools; however, she appealed to communities to report any suspicious behaviour at or around schools. “During a lockdown such as this, there should be no reason for anyone to be in our schools, unless there is a caretaker or teacher who lives on site. In most cases, incidents occurred during the day and not at night time.”

Hammond added that in some cases, the perpetrators had been interrupted and chased by security or the police.

Vandalism and burglaries at schools have increased over the last year in the province, according to statistics issued by WCED in January.

ANC deputy chief whip in the provincial legislature and the party’s spokesperson on education, Khalid Sayed, said the ANC was extremely disappointed by the criminal acts that destroyed school infrastructure in the province, and said criminals were taking advantage of the lockdown.

“Therefore the ANC calls for better safeguarding and ensuring the WCED properly implements the school safety programme,” Sayed said.

He said Education MEC Debbie Schäfer should also make public the names and locations of the targeted schools in order for the ANC to engage communities around them to help to protect the critical institutions, and to be the ears and eyes of the police and defence force during this period.

“We also call on Schäfer to prioritise the building of fences at schools, and fix broken ones,” Sayed said.

